Bucks Grizzlies Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) and guard George Hill (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday in Memphis, Tenn.

 AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101 on Thursday night.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.