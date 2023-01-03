Spurs Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn talks to Cam Thomas (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in New York. The Nets won 139-103.

 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn was viewed as such a temporary solution in Brooklyn that his successor was already assumed before he coached one game.

That was two months ago. The Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash and were expected to hire suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn would run the show until Udoka arrived, then slide back down the bench.