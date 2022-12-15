Lehigh Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) shoots against Lehigh’s Jakob Alamudun (0) and Dominic Parolin (35) on Thursday in Madison.

 AP

MADISON — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night.

Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory.