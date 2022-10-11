The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team wrapped up its conference season Tuesday evening at home in a scoreless match against Hudson. Gabriel Smith, a senior captain, said after the contest, “we came in here hoping that we could take a claim of the PRC with a win, but unfortunately that just didn’t work out tonight. I think the boys played a really good game. The effort was there for the whole 80 minutes and sometimes things just don’t happen. They (Hudson) came out a little flat, and I think we should have capitalized on the first half. Hudson is always a good team. They’re going to put up a fight.”
Smith and coach David Kite acknowledged the breezy conditions did not always work in the Old Abes’ favor.
Kite said, “I thought we had a really good, really nice start. We thought we could’ve made a better use of the wind in the first half. We were a bit panicky, and didn’t always make the right choice at the right time.”
Though the Memorial coach indicated his squad had possession of the ball for a significant portion of the80 minutes played he said, “we created some nice opportunities, and it’s a shame we couldn’t capitalize on those. I felt defensively we did a solid job of keeping Hudson at bay, so that’s a positive result in the fact that we didn’t lose. It’s also a positive result in that we created potentially more than Hudson on the offensive.”
The second-seeded Old Abes will host seventh-seeded Superior for a regional matchup on Tuesday. Smith flashed a grin as he expressed his hope his team would have one more chance to face Hudson during the playoffs. He admitted right now the Memorial boys are taking things one game at a time, and implied the team’s focus is mostly on its next game.
Last week, one of Smith’s junior teammates, Liam Junker, predicted a deep playoff run for the Old Abes, ideally with the season ending on a trip to the state tournament in Milwaukee early next month.