Rams Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers realizes the easy part is over for the Green Bay Packers as they try to continue their improbable path from a 4-8 hole to a playoff berth.

The climbs are much steeper going forward.