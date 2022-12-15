Packers Bears Football

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. The Packers won 28-19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The first cold snap of the season is blowing into Green Bay just in time for the Packers to welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Monday's forecast calls for a high of 19 degrees and a low of 12. Meeting in the middle for a kickoff temperature of 15 degrees would be rare air for the Rams.