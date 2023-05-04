Kraken Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Dallas' Joe Pavelski made some history in the NHL playoffs, even if they couldn't really celebrate it.

Draisaitl and Pavelski became just the second pair of players to each score four goals in a playoff game on back-to-back days and the first in 35 years. They're the first to do so with their teams each losing.

