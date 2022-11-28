There have been more than a few times over the past two months in which I’ve wondered to myself if University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh just should light a match, blow up this whole football program and start from scratch.

McIntosh poured the gasoline Oct. 2 with his shocking decision to fire Paul Chryst five games into his seventh season, proof that even a .720 winning percentage doesn’t guarantee job security at UW. The only thing more stunning would have been following that move eight weeks later by naming anyone other than Jim Leonhard as the Badgers’ next coach.