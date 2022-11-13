Nov. 13—IOWA CITY, Iowa. — Illinois is still in the driver's seat in the Big Ten West race — at least for another week — but the University of Wisconsin football team had a chance to at least put its hands on the steering wheel Saturday afternoon.

What the Badgers did with that opportunity was both bewildering and yet somewhat predictable for a program that has crashed and burned in big moments far too often over the past decade, especially the last 14 months.

