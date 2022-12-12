Alabama Houston Basketball

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives past Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) and forward Jarace Walker (25) on his way to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Dec. 10 in Houston.

 AP

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season.

Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 the AP Top 25 for the second straight season.