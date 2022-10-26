GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far too many mental mistakes. Frequent offenders, he said, should lose playing time.