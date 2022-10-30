AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.
Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.
A good-sized bull moose jogged onto a soccer field in Jackson, Wyoming, where 6- and 7-year-old girls were playing, sending parents scurrying with their kids while a man on a bicycle calmly herded the intruder away.
“I don’t know if I would want to get behind a bull moose on an e-bike,” parent Barbara Allen told the Cowboy State Daily, “but I give him a lot of credit for what he did helping to get the moose away from the children.”
Trevor Lawrence's goal-line interception ended a promising drive.
His next pick ended the game.
Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger.
The Jacksonville quarterback's miscues were costly in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
“Being the quarterback and having and opportunity to go win the game and you don’t get it done, that’s really disappointing and frustrating,” Jacksonville's No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft said after going 18 for 31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
From News Services
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.