Early homers help Twins
BOSTON — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday.
The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon, which ended about one mile from Fenway Park.
“I think I definitely gave us a little bit of momentum there in the beginning,” said Garlick of his first-inning homer. ”I just wanted to make sure I got a good night's sleep because it was an early game today. I don't mind the day games. I'm more of a morning person."
Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the series finale for a four-game split.
Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer and Xander Bogaerts had three hits with an RBI for the Red Sox.
Bundy (2-0) gave up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks. In his Twins’ debut, he pitched five shutout innings after signing a $4 million, one-year deal as a free agent on December 1.
Smart named defensive player of year
Boston’s Marcus Smart is the first guard in over a quarter-century to win the NBA defensive player of the year award.
NBA officials announced the award on Monday. The last guard to win this honor was Seattle’s Gary Payton in 1995-96.
Smart helped the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating and scoring defense (104.6) while holding opponents to a league-low field-goal percentage (.434) and 3-point percentage (.339). The 28-year-old ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119).
Smart received 257 total points and earned 37 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished second with 202 points and 22 first-place votes.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021, finished third with 136 points and 12 first-place votes.
76ers take 2-0 lead over Raptors
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid took a stiff arm moments after tipoff and the 7-footer pushed back. Trying to keep his composure, Embiid absorbed a few more deliberate blows from a Raptors defense clearly trying to bully the big guy.
Coach Doc Rivers gave Embiid a quick message: “No, Jo, you be the dominant guy.”
The NBA MVP finalist quit deferring and started dominating.
Embiid took his lumps and powered his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey showed he was no one-game postseason wonder and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 112-97 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.
Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14.
Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.
From news services