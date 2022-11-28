Browns Watson Practices Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility on Nov. 16 in Berea, Ohio.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Come Sunday, he’ll be back in H-Town, taking snaps in an NFL game for the first time in nearly two years.