Wisconsin Georgia Tech Softball

Wisconsin pitcher Maddie Schwartz (5) during an NCAA regional championship softball game against Georgia Tech on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

 Gary McCullough

The University of Wisconsin softball team faces a daunting challenge when the Big Ten tournament gets underway Wednesday, but the Badgers will have two of the best players in the conference this year helping them try to keep their season alive.

With fifth-seeded UW set to open postseason play against 12th-seeded host Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, pitcher Maddie Schwartz and first baseman Katie Keller were named to the all-conference first team after leading the Badgers to a 27-19 record, including a 12-10 mark against conference competition.