The University of Wisconsin softball team faces a daunting challenge when the Big Ten tournament gets underway Wednesday, but the Badgers will have two of the best players in the conference this year helping them try to keep their season alive.
With fifth-seeded UW set to open postseason play against 12th-seeded host Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, pitcher Maddie Schwartz and first baseman Katie Keller were named to the all-conference first team after leading the Badgers to a 27-19 record, including a 12-10 mark against conference competition.
The Badgers have their work cut out at Eichelberger Field in Champaign, Illinois, if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament and will count on the duo to provide a boost on offense and defense.
Schwartz, a graduate student, was one of the top arms in the conference this season. The righty from Minnesota posted a Big Ten-best 1.27 ERA in conference play and sixth-best 1.66 ERA overall while throwing three shutouts, including the program's 11th no-hitter in a win over Purdue.
Keller, a fifth-year grad student in her first season at UW, was one of the Badgers' best bats this season. The Illinois native led the team with a .381 batting average while tallying 53 hits, including 15 doubles, with 24 RBIs and a .633 slugging percentage.
The Badgers' matchup with the Fighting Illini (28-26, 6-16 Big Ten) will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The winner of the game will move on to face fourth-seeded Nebraska in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, with all games airing on BTN and available to stream through the Fox Sports app.
In the teams' sole series this season, coach Yvette Healy's UW squad took the first and final games of a three-game series, with Illinois taking the first game of a Sunday doubleheader to avoid the sweep at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
The Badgers wrapped up their regular season over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Iowa at home, outscoring the Hawkeyes 15-1 to close the season on a strong note after a 2-9 stretch during April. The Fighting Illini closed by getting swept in a three-game series at home against Maryland.
The single-elimination Big Ten tournament runs through the weekend, with the championship game set for 3 p.m. Sunday. The 64 team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday night after the conference tournament wraps and play will begin May 19.
The conference's player of the year honor went to Indiana freshman second baseman Taryn Kern, who also was named freshman of the year. Minnesota right-hander Autumn Pease was named the pitcher of the year in her fifth season. Northwestern's Kate Drohan was named the coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the top seed in the tournament with a 35-11 record, including a 20-3 mark in Big Ten play.