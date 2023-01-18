Thursday, Jan. 19
Preps:
Girls basketball: Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:15
Girls basketball: Spencer at Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Thorp at McDonell, 7:15
Girls basketball: Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Neillsville at Altoona, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Whitehall at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 7:15 p.m
Boys hockey: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m. @ Chippewa Falls Ice Center
Boys hockey: River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center
Boys hockey: Rice Lake at Menomonie, 7 p.m. @ Fanetti Ice Arena
Boys hockey: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey: Sabers at Western Wisconsin Stars, 4:30 p.m. @ Somerset
Wrestling: Triangular at Cadott, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Triangular at Neillsville, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Quad at Spencer/Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Triangular at New Richmond, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: River Falls at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics: Triangular at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swim and dive: Eau Claire Memorial/North v. Chippewa Falls, 6:30 p.m. @ Chippewa Falls Middle School
College:
none scheduled
