Thursday, Jan. 5
Preps
Girls basketball: Regis at McDonell, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gilman at Augusta, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Holmen at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cadott at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: River Falls v. Eau Claire North @ Hobbs Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Black River Falls v. Menomonie @ Dunn County Arena, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: RAM Hockey v. Barron @ Barron Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey: Black River Falls v. Sabers @ Dunn County Arena
Boys swim and dive: River Falls v. Eau Claire Memorial/North @ North High School, 6:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Spencer/Columbus, Abbotsford/Colby, Granton at Cadott, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling: McDonell, Neilsville/Greenwood/Loyal, Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer-Colfax @ Colfax High School, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Regis/Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics: Bloomer and Grantsburg at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
College
none scheduled
