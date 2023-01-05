Friday, Jan. 6
Preps
Boys basketball: Eau Claire North at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Memomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Cadott at Regis, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Somerset at Altoona, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: River Falls at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: University School of Milwaukee at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center
College
Wrestling: UW-Eau Claire at NWCA National Dual, 9 a.m. @ Louisville, KY
Men’s hockey: St. Olaf at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Men’s hockey: Bethel University at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Women’s hockey: UW-Eau Claire at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Wrestling: Varsity Invitational at Eau Claire North, 9 a.m.
Wrestling: Varsity Invitational at Cadott, 10 a.m.
Girls basketball: Regis at Whitehall, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball: McDonell at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Regis at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swim and dive: Invitational at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center
Boys hockey: Baldwin Woodville at Menomonie, 7:30 p.m. @ Fanetti Ice Arena
Boys hockey: West Salem at Altoona, 7 p.m. @ Altoona Hobbs
Men’s basketball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 5 p.m
Men’s basketball: UW-Stout at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: UW-Platteville at UW-Stout, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball: UW-Whitewater at UW-Eau Claire, 5 p.m.
Men’s hockey: Saint Mary’s (Minn) at UW-Eau Claire
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.