Today
Preps
Girls hockey: Hudson at ECA Stars — Eau Claire Hobbs Ice Arena, 5 p.m.
Boys hockey: Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs. New Richmond/Somerset, at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Medford vs. McDonell Central Catholic, Hobbs Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey: McDonell Central Catholic at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Altoona at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: DC Everest at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: New Richmond at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Chippewa Falls at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Logan at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire North at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
College
None scheduled
