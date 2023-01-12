Giants Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, celebrates with teammate C.J. Ham after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league's leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer.

Just because O'Connell's career is ascending doesn't mean this season of strong wills and late-game thrills can be replicated with the current core.