Vikings Bears Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver.

Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs.