Vikings Lions Football

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson watch a replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they've surrendered.

What if the takeaways don't come and the pass rush isn't there? They're in trouble, as their 34-23 defeat in Detroit clearly and plainly stated Sunday.