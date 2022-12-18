Nick Evers felt home at the University of Wisconsin.
The former four-star quarterback prospect’s father, Derrick, was born in Madison. His grandparents attended UW, and he spent time in the state growing up. That’s why when he posted on his social media pages Saturday that he will be transferring into the Badgers’ program, he felt like it was another family reunion.
“This all kinda felt like homecoming for me!” Evers said in a direct message. “The education is top notch to get my degree and the brand of football is second to none! The guys in that locker room showed loved from the jump so I just can’t wait to work with them!”
Evers’ transfer is the latest in a series of recruiting wins for new coach Luke Fickell, whose offense under coordinator Phil Longo projects to be up-tempo and one in which a quarterback can thrive. Fickell and his staff have secured commitments from four players this week, including Evers. Evers told the Badgers’ staff on Friday before he announced his move.
Evers — pronounced EV-erz — was a consensus four-star prospect out of Flower Mound, Texas, and was rated by Rivals as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class. He was rated as a top-10 quarterback in the class by 247Sports, On3.com and Rivals. He appeared in one game for Oklahoma, throwing an incomplete pass on his only attempt. He has four years of eligibility left after redshirting as a freshman with the Sooners.
Evers posted photos of himself posing in a UW uniform to his social media pages Tuesday during a visit in Madison.
“Coach Fickell recruited me when he was at Cincy, so I already knew him a little bit,” Evers wrote Saturday. “He’s a great dude and coach Longo’s track record tells the story for him. They both talked about the opportunity to do something special at UW and to be part of something new! That was exciting so I’m just happy to be apart of it!”
Evers threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushed for 18 scores over his junior and senior seasons in high school, per his biography on Oklahoma’s website. He rushed for 648 yards his senior year.
Longo is a disciple of the Hal Mumme and Mike Leach “Air Raid” offense, meaning UW’s passing game will receive a makeover from the pro-style offense run under Paul Chryst the past seven seasons. While the passing elements of the offense appealed to Evers, the Badgers’ history of a strong running game and defense was equally important.
“It’s an Air Raid by definition, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to have balance, especially with this (offensive line) and the running backs that Wisconsin already has,” Evers wrote. “Maybe a new dimension that we will bring is being able to throw the ball a little more and play complementary football with this dominant defense.”
Fickell described what he looks for in quarterbacks he recruits at a news conference Tuesday.
“I think that they come in all different shapes,” Fickell said. “If you don’t find a leader and if you don’t find a winner, I don’t care how accurate they are, I don’t care how big they are, I don’t care how fast they are.
“Obviously we all have the things that we’re looking for, you know? I’ve always wanted a guy that can move. Doesn’t mean he’s got to be a running quarterback, but if you can’t extend things, you can’t make things happen with your athleticism, I think it limits you. So that’s a part of it. They’ve got to be well-rounded. You’ve got to be able to throw the football, and I don’t think there’s anybody out there that you take that you wouldn’t say can throw the football. They might be a better athlete than they throw the ball, but I think it’s about a balance.”
UW was hosting Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong for a visit this week as well.
Evers will be tasked with bringing stability and explosiveness to the Badgers’ quarterback position, but he’ll have the advantage of experienced skill position players around him. UW is projected to return its top two rushers in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, and its top five receiving targets in receivers Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Dean Engram, and tight end Clay Cundiff. UW may also have former four-star receiver Markus Allen back in the fold after he withdrew his name from the transfer portal last week.