Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-14.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the past three seasons doing everything they could to try to help Tom Brady be successful.

If the seven-time Super Bowl champion retires or decides to sign with another team in free agency this winter, it will be important to have a plan to replace the 45-year-old quarterback.