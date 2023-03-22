Towns returns for Timberwolves after missing 51 games
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 51 games with a right calf strain. Towns, a three-time All-Star, has been out since Nov. 28. Towns was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games before the injury. Coach Chris Finch said Towns will have limitations, but didn’t offer specifics. Finch didn’t have an update on Anthony Edwards, who was listed as questionable after missing two games with a right ankle sprain. Backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin won’t play with an illness.
Michael Jordan considering sale of Hornets; no deal imminent
Michael Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin. Jump Management, Jordan’s family office, says in a statement that “four years ago, Michael Jordan sold a stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a Gabe Plotkin-led group” and that “as a natural step in a process due to that transaction, Michael and Gabe are in discussions about his group potentially buying an additional stake.” No deal is imminent. Jordan purchased the expansion team from Bob Johnson for $180 million in 2010.
AP sources: Notre Dame closing deal with PSU’s Shrewsberry
Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry its new men’s basketball coach, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being completed and needed school approval. Shrewsberry, in his second season at Penn State, led the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and a tournament victory for the first time since 2001. He will replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame. Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and his first head coaching job was at an NAIA school in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame is located.
Morant returns to action, coming off the bench for Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant was welcomed back Wednesday night with a standing ovation and cheers throughout the arena in his first action after missing nine games — eight because of an NBA suspension. Morant, who was not in the starting lineup against the Houston Rockets, entered the game after a timeout with 3:05 left in the first quarter, replacing starter Tyus Jones. The cheers began building as Morant rose from the bench and made his way to the scorer’s table, adjusting the specially fit mask from a previous nasal fracture. The standing ovation and the cheers reached their peak even before Morant was announced as entering the game.
AP source: Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed jerseys
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s Pride Night game against Vancouver because of security concerns involving a Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country. The decision was made by the NHL organization following discussions with security officials within and outside the franchise, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the move. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in December that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country.
NFL tight end Foster Moreau says he has cancer
NFL free-agent tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old Moreau said he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer. Moreau played the previous four seasons for the Raiders. They took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. He set career highs last season with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.
Vikings agree to terms with ex-Rams WR Powell, LB Reeder
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with two free agents: wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder. Both Powell and Reeder were on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams team in the 2021 season with current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. He was the offensive coordinator there. Powell is also a return specialist. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021. Reeder played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ben Roethlisberger
says 49ers gauged interest
in his return to NFL
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The San Francisco 49ers’ desperate quarterback situation last season almost brought Ben Roethlisberger back to the NFL.
In speaking with 105.9 The X host Mark Madden on Tuesday, the Steelers’ future Hall of Fame signal caller said he was contacted by the NFC West power after injuries to Trey Lance and Garoppolo left an apparent void behind center.
“They called to gauge interest, OK?” Roethlisberger said when asked if he ever felt the urge to make a comeback. “I had conversations with my agent, with my wife, my family. Prayed a lot about it. And I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued, like, ‘Oh, man I can still do it,’ like prove to people that I could still play.
“At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold. Even though they had a great chance, I think, to win a Super Bowl, it would have been hard for me to try to go win a Super Bowl anywhere else but here. At the end of the day, it was the smallest little belief in my heart to go play again.”
Instead, the 49ers turned to third-stringer Brock Purdy, and things turned out pretty well. The rookie from Iowa State guided them to six wins to close the regular season before playoff triumphs against Seattle and Dallas.
Eventually it was Purdy himself who was injured early in the NFC championship against Philadelphia, costing the team dearly in an eventual 31-7 defeat. But to that point, he’d given his team a chance.
Roethlisberger has made headlines frequently since retiring in January 2022, weighing in on the Steelers and the NFL via his podcast and companion YouTube show.
In the interview with Madden, he touched on everything from home life to his view of where Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett can take his career in Year 2.
“That is big-time football,” Roethlisberger said of Pickett’s game-winning drive in Baltimore toward the end of last season. “That’s throwing stats out the window.
“To be able to just play the game, play the game and then — when it matters most — turn it on. Lead your team down the field. It wasn’t like he was handing off. He was making plays, finding guys. And I think right now, he can build on that. And I think his confidence is through the roof.”
