Oct. 31
A deputy responded to a crash in a business parking lot in Catawba.
A resident reported theft of prescription medications. A deputy responded.
A deputy responded to a call for help after a woman was found on the side of the road.
Nov. 1
A deputy assisted with response to a collision between a vehicle and a power pole in Phillips.
Nov. 2
A deputy assisted with transportation of a patient to Norwood Health Center.
A deputy responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch. There were no injuries.
Nov. 3
A deputy responded to a call following a collision between a vehicle and a horse.
A deputy conducted a welfare check after a call from a person’s employer reporting multiple unexplained absences.
Burglary was reported, but little additional information was made available.
Nov. 4
A deputy responded to a call about possible hunting from a motor vehicle.
A caller reported trespassing by hunters.
A deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Agenda Road.
Nov. 5
A deputy responded to a report of a deceased person in Phillips.
A deputy assisted with backing up another agency after a suspicious vehicle was found.
A resident reported illegal hunting on his property.
Nov. 6
A deputy conducted a keep the peace call after an estranged couple’s dispute over a vehicle.
A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole in Ogema.
Nov. 7
A resident reported illegal hunting on his property in Flambeau Township.
A deputy responded to assist an elderly woman who fell and was unable to get back to her feet.
A resident reported burglary at a cabin.
A deputy responded to a domestic disturbance after multiple 911 calls.
