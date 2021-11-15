Oct. 31

A deputy responded to a crash in a business parking lot in Catawba.

A resident reported theft of prescription medications. A deputy responded.

A deputy responded to a call for help after a woman was found on the side of the road.

Nov. 1

A deputy assisted with response to a collision between a vehicle and a power pole in Phillips.

Nov. 2

A deputy assisted with transportation of a patient to Norwood Health Center.

A deputy responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch. There were no injuries.

Nov. 3

A deputy responded to a call following a collision between a vehicle and a horse.

A deputy conducted a welfare check after a call from a person’s employer reporting multiple unexplained absences.

Burglary was reported, but little additional information was made available.

Nov. 4

A deputy responded to a call about possible hunting from a motor vehicle.

A caller reported trespassing by hunters.

A deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Agenda Road.

Nov. 5

A deputy responded to a report of a deceased person in Phillips.

A deputy assisted with backing up another agency after a suspicious vehicle was found.

A resident reported illegal hunting on his property.

Nov. 6

A deputy conducted a keep the peace call after an estranged couple’s dispute over a vehicle.

A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole in Ogema.

Nov. 7

A resident reported illegal hunting on his property in Flambeau Township.

A deputy responded to assist an elderly woman who fell and was unable to get back to her feet.

A resident reported burglary at a cabin.

A deputy responded to a domestic disturbance after multiple 911 calls.