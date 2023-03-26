Tottenham Conte Soccer

Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte listens during a news conference ahead of a Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 13.

 Luca Bruno

LONDON — Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Italian’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.