Super Bowl Honors Football

Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has received the franchise tag from the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced. An announcement was coming later Monday, the person said.

Tags

Recommended for you