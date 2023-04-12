Big Ten Commissioner Football

FILE -Tony Petitti, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media, talks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

 Tony Dejak

Former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti has been named the next commissioner of the Big Ten, the conference announced Wednesday.

Petitti replaces Kevin Warren beginning May 15. Warren, who will become president of the Chicago Bears, is scheduled to leave April 17.