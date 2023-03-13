NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

NASCAR great Jeff Gordon, left, gives William Byron a high-five after Byron won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson is widely considered to be the most naturally-gifted driver at Hendrick Motorsports and there's little doubt that Chase Elliott is the most popular.

But as of March 2023, William Byron might just be the team's best driver.