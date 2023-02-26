Wilmington, Del. (AP) — As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being "too confident" in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission.

Burns, in a television interview, said the head of Russia's intelligence services had displayed in their November meeting "a sense of cockiness and hubris" that reflected Putin's own beliefs "that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can grind down the Ukrainians that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in."