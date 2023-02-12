Fox Jeter Baseball

Former New York Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter attends a news conference at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 21 in New York.

 AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited.

Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season.

