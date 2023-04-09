For one of the first times in its 54-year history, Silver Mine Hill stood idle in the winter snow and the Eau Claire area went without one of its major sports attractions.
But that didn’t prevent the Flying Eagles Ski Club from making headlines, locally and all across the globe.
Two of its most famous products led U.S. skiers in the World Championships in Slovenia by making the final cut and finishing among the leaders in major events.
On the home front, the city did not go without a tournament as the Flying Eagles hosted its 91st annual meet at the streamlined Mt. Washington Ski Complex in January.
But the big news was the cancellation of the international tournament at K90 Sliver Mine Hill. Although inspection revealed the 146-foot metal tower In good shape, high winds had ripped away some of the wooden boards that covered the structure and it was declared unsafe for use.
And that leaves the future of the hill uncertain, dependent upon a fund drive to repair the damage.
"The future is up to our fund-raising efforts in which we are seeking state and federal grants," said club official Dan Mattoon. "There is almost no chance for a tournament next year but we are hoping to be back in 2025."
Mattoon said the club is looking at 2.5 million dollars to fix the current damage and allow jumping but seeks 9 million for a complete overhaul with plastic that would make it the top year-round training facility in the Central Division.
Individually, Andrew Urlaub finished 26th in jumping and Ben Loomis 27th in Nordic Combined to lead the U.S. in the Planica Worlds.
For Urlaub it was a breakthrough season as he scored his first World Cup points while becoming a contender in European events. He also placed second and third in the U.S. National championships and made his ski flying debut with a long flight of 182.5 meters or 598 feet at Planica.
"I was very happy with my season," said the 21-year old Urlaub, who does his online schooling with the University of Utah. "Our team finish at Planica was huge. All four of us contributed and we’ll all be back and hope to be even better next year."
Loomis did not have the season he had a year ago when he led the U.S. in the Olympic Games but he did lead the Nordic Combined team in the Worlds and in World Cup points.
The two-time Olympian struggled with his jumping but at 24 leads the team with his experience and remains an international threat.
Logan Gundry was the standout in the local meet, taking first on the big hill with the two longest jumps and went on to ski in the World University Games at Lake Placid, NY, taking 23rd place.
The young Flying Eagles showed well at Mt. Washington led by 8-year old Ethan Kuehl, who won and set records on the 15 and 30-meter hills and then went to the big hill and handled it well. In a junior tourney at Westby, he swept honors on the 10, 20 and 40-meter hills. Sister Evelyn Kuehl was also a consistent winner. Annie Misurek was a steady Central Division competitor.
It was an unfortunate season for Stewart Gundry, a member of the U.S. Junior team that competed in Europe a year ago. Gundry suffered a broken leg cross country skiing in November and it set him back for the season, leaving his future uncertain.
"I’ll be in college next year so I'll be done with the traveling and won't be looking at making any team," said the 17-year old Fall Creek senior. "I expect to ski in local and some central tournaments. It’s not as much fun as it used to be, but I still like the feeling of skiing."