Jets Football

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Make-A-Wish recipient Kyle Stickles, answer questions from reporters during an NFL football pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — General manager Joe Douglas kicked off the New York Jets' pre-draft news conference by having a young fan answer the first few questions from reporters.

Kyle Stickles, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Ghent, New York, was sitting between Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan when he was asked who the 15th overall pick by his favorite team should be.