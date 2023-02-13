NASCAR Season Preview Auto Racing

FILE - Kevin Harvick greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Harvick is looking for the exit ramp as he enters his final season as a NASCAR driver, at the same time seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is sliding back into stock cars. This 75th season of NASCAR begins Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, with the Daytona 500 and is a year of both celebration and transition. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is looking for the exit ramp as he enters his final season as a NASCAR driver while seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is sliding back into stock cars.

Harvick's farewell tour will come nine years after his only Cup Series title and ahead of a move into the broadcast booth. Johnson, after two years in IndyCar, has returned to NASCAR as its newest team owner.