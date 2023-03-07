Packers Rodgers Football

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 in Green Bay.

 Morry Gash

NEW YORK — The Jets are putting on the full-court press for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew out Tuesday to meet with Rodgers in California, according to sources.

