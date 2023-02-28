NFL Combine Football

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Sean Payton said Tuesday that he tried to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver as his defensive coordinator before the former Broncos head coach chose to join the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.

“Do I think he would have been a great asset for us? Yes,” Payton said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, adding, “we were planning in this year away that if the right scenario came up, that we’d work together.”

Tags

Recommended for you