Reds Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have operated the last handful of seasons under the philosophy that they want to contend for as long as possible rather than going all-in during a particular season.

But a look at their roster indicates that championship window might not stay open much longer.