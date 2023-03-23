NCAA New Business Model Basketball

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after beating UConn, 64-49, to win the championship game of the NCAA college basketball Final Four in Minneapolis, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show. Those engaged in the sport hope to give network execs another glimpse this weekend of why they need to ante up during March Madness. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show with star power driving a marketable product that has a growing audience.

So they're taking the ensemble on the road for the Sweet 16.