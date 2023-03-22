WBC Baseball US Japan

Japan players celebrate after defeating the United States in the World Baseball Classic championship game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico will be replayed over and over.

Edwin Díaz’s season-ending knee injury and Jose Altuve’s broken finger will be discussed all year, too.