Miami Open Tennis

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, 7-5, 6-3, during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

