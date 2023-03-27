CHIPPEWA FALLS — A public survey is now available to the Chippewa Falls community to discuss the future plans for the aging Bernard Willi Municipal Pool, and if it should be renovated, entirely replaced, or closed for good.
The survey went live on Monday and will remain open through May 5.
A pool committee compiled the survey, and also has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. April 17 in the basement meeting room at City Hall, 30 W. Central Street.
Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez encouraged the public to get involved and fill out the survey, and if they can, attend the forum.
"Providing this opportunity for the community to come to city hall and express what is important to them in an aquatic space is really important," Jimenez said Monday. "It's about how we can create a space that will meet all of those needs. For us as a department, as a community, we want to be able to provide input, and we want people to participate in the survey. We just want to know what the community wants."
Each speaker will be allowed three minutes to address the pool committee.
In spring 2022, a Chippewa Falls committee comprising all City Council members discussed not funding future renovations of the pool; no vote was ever taken. Jimenez told them that the pool structure and facilities were out of compliance with federal mandates. Replacing the current pool, or upgrading it, could cost $4 million.
"Since then, Jimenez and members of the pool committee have been researching other outdoor pools located in Wisconsin to better understand the financial and logistical challenges and how they can be overcome," wrote pool commitee member Alyssa Van Duyse in announcing the release of the survey Monday.
Upgrades made to the pool in the past year should keep it open another two to three years, Jimenez said.
Remodeling the bathrooms would cost $250,000 to $350,000. Replacing the slide tower would cost $150,000 to $200,000. Shade structures would cost $60,000, underwater lighting upgrades are $30,000, new deck lighting poles are $30,000, meeting ADA access requirements are $40,000, filtration and pump replacements are $30,000, and fencing upgrades are $18,000. Also, a plan to add a splash pad would cost $400,000 to $600,000.
The pool has never been a revenue generator, and that was the case last year. Jimenez said the pool generated $34,068 between daily and season passes, pool lessons and some invoiced fees. However, total expenses — primarily wages — totaled $70,489, for a deficit of $36,421.
The pool was named after Bernard Willi, who served as Chippewa Falls mayor from 1990 to 1992. In that two-year term, he was instrumental in getting the new municipal pool built. He took the honorary first trip down the slide when it opened. The old pool was destroyed and replaced with the new one at the same location.