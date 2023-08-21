This year’s Country Jam was the first in the festival’s new home, but some of the plans at the site are shifting.
Map of the new Country Jam grounds.
EAU CLAIRE — Because the Eau Claire Event District is growing quickly, organizers have opted to retain three adjacent parcels it had planned to sell to the city of Eau Claire.
The district, which hosts Country Jam every July and the Reverb music festival last Saturday, is located along Highway T and 20th Avenue.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.