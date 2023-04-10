White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon hits into a fielder's choice to score a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Tags

Recommended for you