Supreme Court-Jack Daniel's-Dog Toy

A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy on Nov. 20 in Arlington, Va. The Supreme Court is hearing a dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the manufacturer of the squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor’s bottle and label. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy makers infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks. Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.”

 AP file photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Jack Daniel's and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that mimics the whiskey's signature bottle gave the Supreme Court a lot to chew on Wednesday.

The question for the court involves whether the toy's maker infringed on Jack Daniel's trademarks, and the justices were largely on their best behavior, not picking up on the toy's poop humor and puns.