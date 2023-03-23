Gymnastics Investigations Agency

FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam competition during artistic gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The sport of gymnastics' international investigations agency was created in 2019 to help protect athletes after the American sexual abuse scandal. The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation has now published its strategy to set new standards in safeguarding before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The “Gymnasts 2028” details goals for its work to protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko,File)

 Natacha Pisarenko

GENEVA (AP) — Created to help protect athletes after the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, the sport’s international investigations agency has set new safeguarding standards with a view to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation published a “Gymnasts 2028” strategy Thursday to better protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations.