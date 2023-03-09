Iowa Discrimination Lawsuit Football

FILE - Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. The attorney representing a dozen former Iowa football players who settled their racial discrimination lawsuit with the university's athletic department for over $4 million said Tuesday, March 7, that Black Hawkeye players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge." Ferentz said Monday he was “greatly disappointed” in how the matter was resolved. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Iowa by former football players will be settled using funds entirely from the school instead of having taxpayer money cover half of the $4.2 million deal, the university's president said Thursday.

President Barbara Wilson put an end to the original plan that called for $2 million being pulled from the state's general fund after listening to the public's concerns and consulting with the Board of Regents, she said in a statement.