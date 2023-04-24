Manfred A's Relocation Baseball

FILE - Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters following an owners meeting at MLB headquarters in New York, June 16, 2022. Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage. Manfred discussed the plans Monday, April 24, 2023, during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors, adding that he believes the last-place A's can field a more competitive team in Nevada.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage.

Manfred discussed the plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors, adding that he believes the last-place A's can field a more competitive team in Nevada.