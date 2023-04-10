Tuesday, April 11
Preps:
Boys track and field: Invite at River Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys track and field: Invite at Eleva-Strum, 4 p.m.
Girls track and field: Triangular at Chippewa Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Marshfield at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Chippewa Falls at La Crosse Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Flambeau at Regis, 4 p.m. @ Woodside Sports Complex
Baseball: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Ellsworht at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Neillsville, 5 p.m.
Softball: Rice Lake at Bloomer, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at Eau Claire North, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Colby at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Marshfield at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Regis/McDonell at Arcadia, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Hudson at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 7 p.m.
