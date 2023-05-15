Tuesday, May 16
Preps
Boys Golf: Big Rivers Meet @ Wild Ridge GC (EC Memorial Host), 3 p.m.
Track & Field: Big Rivers Meet @ EC North, 4 p.m.
Track & Field: Cloverbelt Meet @ Bloomer, 4 p.m.
Track & Field: Dunn St. Croix Meet @ Durand-Arkansaw, 4 p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Regis at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Menomonie at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Rice Lake at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at EC Memorial, 5 p.m. (Carson Park)
Baseball: EC North at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Columbus Catholic at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Cadott at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Neilsville at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Amery at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Durand-Arkansaw at Augusta, 5 p.m.
Softball: Chippewa Falls at EC North, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC Memorial at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Softball: Rice Lake at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Softball: Athens at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Somerset at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Softball: Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: Pepin/Alma at Durand-Arkansaw, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Pepin/Alma at EC Immanuel, 7:30 p.m.
College
none scheduled
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.